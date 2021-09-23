Reviews are in for Netflix’s major new series Midnight Mass - and viewers are saying the same thing The series will be out on Friday

A new Netflix series, Midnight Mass, lands of the streaming platform on Friday - but is it worth the watch? From the makers of The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass sounds like the perfect spooky October TV fest. Find out what early reviews have been saying…

Speaking about the new show, one person wrote: “Oh. My. God. You will hearing this a lot, but #MidnightMass is astounding. THIS is what Mike Flanagan’s work has been building up to. This series perfectly balances religious themes, character depth, and traumatising moments. It may be the best show of the year.”

Another person added: “#MidnightMass wrecked and healed me. A stunning, expansive reflection on faith, addiction, death and living. I don’t know how @flanaganfilm and co. did it but every single role feels authentic and perfectly captured. Not a single false note. Frightening. Illuminating. Powerful.”

A third person posted: “I just finished Midnight Mass - what a show. Mike Flanagan is a freaking genius. An absolutely terrifying story that is sure to have your heart pounding and is unafraid to dive into religious faith and doubt. Horror at its best.. full review coming soon.”

Will you be watching the new series?

Even Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood was full of praise for the new series, writing: “Had the pleasure of seeing the first two episodes of @flanaganfilm's #MidnightMass. It's beautiful, haunting and quietly ratchets a growing sense of dread and mystery upon his island's denizens with his signature masterful hand. Cannot wait to spend more time in the Crock Pot.”

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: “Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest.

“When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervour takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?”

