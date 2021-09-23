Savannah Guthrie suffers embarrassing mishap - and it's all caught on camera The Today show host felt so ashamed

Savannah Guthrie was left red-faced and full of regret when she suffered, what she called, "an epic fail" on the Today show.

The popular TV host was over the moon for Dateline's Keith Morrison to record her voicemail for her, admitting it was something she'd always longed for.

But after getting him to accept during a visit to the show's studios she realised she didn't press record.

Al Roker reveals why Savannah Guthrie was missing from his daughter's wedding

Alongside a video of the iconic star speaking into her phone and Savannah gleefully looking one, she wrote: "Keith Morrison recording my outgoing voicemail greeting which is #lifegoals but then somehow it didn’t record.

"So I’m the biggest loser. Wanna know what he said? 'This is Savannah’s cell phone. Or is it? But if you really knew Savannah, you would just text… wouldn't you……'. Voicemail by Dateline legend - epic. Not recording it - epic fail."

Savannah forgot to press record!

Her fans couldn't believe it and rushed to comment on her mishap with one writing: "I just geeked out so hard!!!!! That is AWESOME and I’m crushed it didn’t record," with another adding: "Well, at least you tried."

Savannah only recently returned to the Today show studios after some time away over the summer and shared a behind-the-scenes look at what she was up to.

The mom-of-two once again took to Instagram to share a photo of her reunited with her co-stars, including Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Savannah recently returned to work after taking time off to be with her family

But fans were mostly curious by what is behind the desk, with many remarking on the relatable coffee table next to Savannah's chair.

The unit had a much-needed coffee on top of it, along with various hand sanitizers and cleaning products.

"We all need a 'what's in the bag' episode of what's on that table!" one remarked, while another wrote: "I love all the necessities next to Savannah out of view from the camera!"

She's happy to be back in the studios but also missing all the special time she spent with her two children and husband over the holidays.

Savannah bid farewell to her kids, Vale, seven, and Charles, four, as she photographed their first day back at school and shared the adorable image with her fans.

