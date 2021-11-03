Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville announces exciting new project ahead of film sequel Will you be tuning into this one?

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is set to star in an exciting new project – and we think nature lovers will be delighted about this one! The star, who plays Lord Grantham in the hit drama, will be narrating a new one-hour film New Forest: The Crown's Ancient Hunting Ground.

The synopsis reads: "As a child, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, would wonder at the majesty and magnificence of the wild ponies, galloping across the heath in the stunning landscape of the New Forest National Park.

"Bonneville guides viewers through a year in the life of the Forest – a remarkable journey seen through the eyes of its most iconic wildlife inhabitants, including a newly born New Forest Foal, a pair of rare Goshawks with dragon-red eyes, and a red Deer Stag. Amongst the species surviving in these ancient woodlands and boggy mires include five different species of Deer."

Speaking about the project, he said: "An ancient landscape and a contemporary haven for Britain’s wildlife, The New Forest is one of the nation’s jewels. It is a unique and precious environment, brilliantly captured in this enthralling and thought-provoking film."

Will you be tuning into the documentary?

Hugh is clearly a huge nature lover, and often posts snaps from walks in the countryside. He recently shared a snap while birdwatching, writing: "That blurry speck is a skylark - my favourite birdsong on the South Downs. Very chuffed to have snapped one the other day. #photographeroftheyear."

Hugh will be reprising his role as Robert Crawley in the sequel movie, which is set to be released in March 2022. Downton Abbey's official Twitter account previously announced that some new faces would be joining the cast.

The tweet read: "We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theatres this Christmas."

Watch New Forest: The Crown's Ancient Hunting Ground on the Smithsonian Channel

