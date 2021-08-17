Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville reacts to major TV show news 

Hugh Bonneville has reacted to the very exciting news that Downton Abbey is now available on Netflix with a throwback snap of himself as the one and only Lord Grantham!

Taking to Instagram with a snap of Robert looking vaguely amused while reading a letter, he captioned the photo: “From those Netflix people. Apparently we’re on. Whatever ‘on’ means.” #DowntonAbbey S1-6 is now streaming on @netflixuk & Ireland.”

WATCH: Are you up-to-date with Downton?

Fans were quick to respond to his post by sharing their own love for the show, with one writing: “I’ve been rewatching for the past few months on prime (am currently on ep2 of season 6) and it’s been bringing me such joy! The most wholesome, relaxing show!! I haven’t watched it since it first came out so it’s almost like reliving it completely fresh.” Another person added: “Yayyy!! I can binge all over again!! Love, the REAL Lord Grantham.”

Are you excited that the show has landed on Netflix?

Viewers have been binging the show on Netflix following the disappointing news that we would have to wait longer than planned for the movie sequel, which was originally intended to be released this Christmas and has now been pushed back to March 2022.

Jim Carter, who plays Carson, has already opened up about the film during an appearance on This Morning, saying: “If you promise not to tell anyone, I’ll let you know that we’ve seen a script… The script for a second film is there. We’ve seen it, it’s very funny!” If our favourite butler’s thoughts are anything to go on, it will most definitely be worth the wait, and at least we have all of the series on Netflix in the meantime!

