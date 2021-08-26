Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville reveals the full extent of his remarkable weight loss journey He looks incredible!

Hugh Bonneville has left fans speechless after showcasing the full extent of his phenomenal weight loss journey.

The actor, who is best-known for playing Robert Crawley in hit period drama Downton Abbey took to social media earlier this week to share a photo of himself after a much-deserved staycation after wrapping up the filming on the second feature film.

"Fab return visit to the Limewood Hotel. Fantastic service, crazily delicious food (thanks chef Chris), stupidly good spa. It's ridiculous. In a good way," he wrote in an Instagram Story over a photo of himself standing in front of the hotel.

However, it was Hugh's own appearance that was "ridiculous in a good way" as he looked trimmer than ever. The 57-year-old actor has spent the last few years switching up his diet and incorporating exercise into his routine - and it's certainly paid off!

Hugh has remained tight-lipped on how he exactly he's achieved his incredible weight loss transformation but did make a rare comment to The Telegraph back in 2009, revealing that he exercises "little and often" and has "no carbs in the evening".

Hugh Bonneville showcased his incredible weight loss transformation

Hugh will be reprising his role as Lord Grantham in the new film, which on Wednesday was revealed will be going by the title Downton Abbey: A New Era. It was also confirmed that the sequel will be released in the UK on 18 March 2022.

The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama was originally planned for Christmas - however, delays in production have forced the date to be set back by three months.

Following the amazing announcement, fans were quick to share their excitement. One wrote: "Yay!!!! But I wish it was still coming at Christmas!!" Another remarked: "Sooo excited! 'A new era' has sooo many possibilities."

