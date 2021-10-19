Hugh Bonneville has been busy filming the highly anticipated sequel to the Downton Abbey movie, but it seems the actor has hit the town for much needed downtime! Hugh took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo from a recent night out while watching comedian and satirist Jonathan Pie – but his followers couldn't help but poke fun at their "miserable" faces in the snap.

Hugh, who was clearly in on the joke, captioned the image on social media: "@JonathanPieNews was savagely funny on stage last night @bloomsburytheatreucl. Go see. And his banter down the pub afterwards was something else."

Many were loving sharing their responses in the comment section. One person quipped: "If that's not the downtrodden look of two gentlemen who have had an argument over whose round it is, then maybe I don't know humanity as well as I think."

Another wittily said: "Glad to see you both giving a good time! And with all the fans!" as a third joked: "Facial expressions would indicate the beers were a bit dodgy?" Meanwhile, a fourth added: "A bit glum since all the Ladies are downstairs (see sign)?"

Hugh shared this photo on Monday

The Notting Hill star has lots to look forward in addition to his upcoming reprisal for Downton Abbey 2, which is due for release in March 2022. The actor is also gearing up for the return of Paddington 3 and a brand new Netflix thriller alongside a very familiar Line of Duty star.

Hugh will be joined by Kelly Macdonald, who appeared in the recent sixth series of the BBC drama, and 1917 actor George MacKay for neo-noir drama I Came By.

In the film, which is due to land on the streaming site in 2022, the Lord Grantham actor will take on the role of Sir Hector Blake, who we suppose is one of the "wealthy elite" targetted by George Mackay's graffiti artist character, Toby Nealey. Scottish actress Kelly will round off the main cast as Toby's mum, Lizzie Nealey.

