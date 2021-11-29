Fans go wild for Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones' comfy winter jumper – and it's only £54 We're so ready for some skiwear!

Suranne Jones always has the most amazing fashion sense, and we're even obsessed with her casual looks! The Gentleman Jack star caused a stir after sharing a snap of herself wearing a cosy, oversized ski jumper – and of course we had to find out where it was from!

The TV star shared a snap of herself in the jumper while revealing an hilarious anecdote as her local shops, writing: "Got ID'd in the supermarket. I was overly flattered. remembered I was wearing a large mask that covered my face.

WATCH: Suranne Jones fusses over her adorable pet pooches

"Got confused that I’d been ID'd for buying cherries. Thought about it for too long… then realised an hour later I’d also bought the mother-in-law some gin! As you were."

She tagged her jumper as being from St. Bert’s, who were equally thrilled that Suranne had been seen in one of her jumpers. Reposting her snap, they wrote: "Anyone else slightly obsessed with @suranne_jones? I have loved her ever since she was in Corrie… and then she did Doctor Foster … and well then, she did Vigil … and that took the biscuit. And now she’s in our sweatshirt."

The 'Women's Ski Shadow Sweatshirt - Cloud Dancer' is currently available on St Bert's site and at £54, we're seriously considering adding it to our Christmas list.

Womens Ski Shadow Sweatshirt, £54, St Bert's

Suranne recently revealed that she had completed filming Gentleman Jack season two. Back in October, she shared a snap of herself wearing an 'Ann Lister' robe, writing: "We only bloody wrapped on the 2nd season!!! The crew worked so hard.

"We juggled episodes and directors, Covid, babies, the passing of my father and a world that was masked and in chaos for most of our shoot. We had a summer off when we needed to be with our family and friends then we got through this last five weeks together and faced a few more challenges on the way…. Thank you to everyone who worked on this show. We can’t wait for you to see it next year."

