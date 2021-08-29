Meet the cast of new addictive new BBC drama Vigil Will you be watching the new submarine-based thriller?

We love nothing more than a crime drama, and BBC One's brand new thriller Vigil is one we can't wait to get stuck into.

From the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, the new six-part series follows a police officer who is tasked with leading an investigation on both land and sea. As the official synopsis for the series reads: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death onboard the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services."

So who will be starring in the show? Meet the main cast below…

WATCH: Watch the trailer for new BBC drama Vigil

Suranne Jones plays Amy Silva

Taking the lead role in Vigil is Suranne Jones. The 42-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack, will star as detective Amy Silva who is asked to join the crew onboard a nuclear submarine to investigate the death of an officer.

Viewers might also recognise Suranne from Scott & Bailey, Vanity Fair, Save Me and, of course, Coronation Street, where she first made her name.

Rose Leslie plays Kirsten Longacre

Starring as Amy's second in command is Game of Thrones alum Rose Leslie. The Scottish actress first rose to prominence through her role of Gwen in Downton Abbey but has also starred in the likes of Luther and Vera.

Viewers will soon catch her in the upcoming television adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife.

Shaun Evans plays Elliot Glover

Shaun Evans is perhaps best known for playing Endeavour Morse in the hugely successful Morse prequel series. In Vigil, he plays coxswain on board the submarine, Elliot Glover, who "liaises between the highest-ranking six officers on board and the rest of the crew".

Shaun is also known for his previous roles in Teachers, Silk and Ashes to Ashes.

Martin Compston plays Craig Burke

TV fans will know Martin Compston, who plays Craig Burke in the drama, for his role of Steve Arnott in the BBC series Line of Duty. He's also appeared in The Nest, Traces and the historical drama film Mary Queen of Scots, among others.

Paterson Joseph plays Newsome

Newsome heads up HMS Vigil as the Captain and is played by actor Paterson Joseph. He's previously appeared in Noughts + Crosses, Peep Show, Inside No 9 and The End of the F***ing World.

Adam James plays Mark Prentice

Adam James previously starred alongside Suranne in BBC domestic drama Doctor Foster, where he played her neighbour Neil. His other TV credits include I May Destroy You, Grantchester, Drifters and Life.

Connor Swindells plays Hadlow

Connor Swindells had his breakout role in Netflix's hugely popular teen drama Sex Education. Since then, he's also starred in Jamestown, Harlots and the film Emma. In Vigil, he plays the chief engineering officer on the submarine.

Lauren Lyle plays Jade Antoniak

Rounding off the main cast is Lauren Lyle. The actress only has a few credits to her name but is most famous for playing Marsali in the time-travel drama Outlander. She is soon to take on the lead role in the upcoming ITV drama titled Karen Pirie.

