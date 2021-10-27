Sandra Bullock's new Netflix film The Unforgiveable is a remake of ITV drama – have you seen it? Find out everything you need to know about the remake

Sandra Bullock is set to star in The Unforgivable, and we already think it's going to be a smash hit. The film, which will be released on Netflix on 10 December, released a full-length trailer on Tuesday, and has had fans buzzing for the upcoming release. But did you know that it was originally an ITV drama starring Suranne Jones? Find out more…

The upcoming film is based on the 2009 series Unforgiven, which was written by Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright. Starring Suranne Jones as Ruth, the story follows Ruth after her release from prison for murdering two police officers, where she becomes determined to find her sister.

WATCH: The Unforgivable looks seriously good

Sally previously revealed that she wanted a second series for the hit show, which was turned down by ITV. She told Radio Times: "I never plan to write one series of anything. You only write one series if it’s not successful, and you don’t get recommissioned – this is telly, not film.

"You love your characters and you want to spend more time with them. I wanted to do a second series of Unforgiven, I wanted to follow what Ruth did next, and ITV said no even though it was massively successful. I still think that was a sad decision."

The new Netflix film is set to be released in December

The series received Best Drama Series or Serial at the 2009 RTS Programme Awards, so we're not surprised that it is getting the movie treatment!

The adaptation's official synopsis sounds very similar to the original, reading: "Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind."

