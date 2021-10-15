Suranne Jones and Vigil co-star reunite for Celebrity Gogglebox Find out the full line-up here...

The latest Celebrity Gogglebox line-up is shaping up to be one of the best yet! It's been announced that Vigil stars Suranne Jones and Adam James will be taking part in the Channel 4 show on Friday 15 October.

The two actors, who have been close friends for years, having first met when they starred alongside each other on 2015's Doctor Foster, will be taking to the sofa on Friday night to join an incredible line-up of famous faces for the Stand Up To Cancer special.

Speaking about joining the Gogglebox family to support the campaign, Suranne said: "Cancer affects way too many of us and the work being done by the Stand Up To Cancer campaign is incredible, so Adam and I are delighted to be involved."

Adam, who played Lieutenant Commander Mark Prentice on the critically acclaimed BBC series, added: "As a longstanding fan of the show, I am thrilled to be joining the esteemed list of Stand Up To Cancer Goggleboxers alongside the marvellous Suranne.

"With one in two of us developing cancer in our lifetime, it's so important for us to all join together raising vital funds and really make a difference."

The other famous faces taking to the sofa include Drag Race duo Graham Norton and Michelle Visage, comedians Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney, Leeds United footballer Kalvin Phillips and musician Aitch and Bake Off's Matt Lucas and his mum Diana. Twilight star Michael Sheen and his partner Anna Lundberg will also be welcoming viewers into their living room.

However, viewers will be delighted to hear that regular Gogglebox favourites, including best friends Jenny and Lee, brother and sister duo Pete and Sophie, South Londoners Marcus and Mica and the Siddiqui family will also appear in the episode to pass judgement on a selection of the nation's favourite TV.

In previous years, the famous sofa dwellers supporting the campaign have included Freddie Flintoff, Jamie Dornan, Ed Sheeran, Big Narstie, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Naomi Campbell and Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston.

