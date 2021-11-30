Call the Midwife star shares very unexpected detail about Christmas special We can't wait to see the festive special!

Fans have been patiently waiting all year, but the countdown for Call the Midwife Christmas special is officially on. One of the show's stars has given a glimpse of the plot that viewers can look forward to, however, you might be surprised.

Stephen McGann, who is known and adored for his role as Doctor Patrick Turner in the medical drama, revealed that real-life leeches were used in one upcoming scene. Ahead of Nurse Lucille Anderson's (played by Leonie Elliott) wedding, the character suffers a facial injury and needs leech therapy to help.

Stephen told the Mirror about the use of the creatures: "The leeches got more care taken of them than the actors. They come in a little jar. They'd say 'Bring on the leeches' and the leech wrangler comes in with tweezers. It could've gone incredibly wrong – but it was very funny."

While not much else is known about the plot of the upcoming festive episode, it's certainly set to be magical. The BBC even teased fans with a first look image recently, giving audiences a hint of what to expect.

We can't wait to watch the new episode

Posting on the official Instagram account for the drama, the team behind the show shared a photo of Reggie (played by Daniel Laurie) and Lucille (played by Leonie Elliott). The caption also teases what's to come: "We have questions... "Reggie... are those pyjamas you're wearing... in snow?? Does that snowman have pointy ears? How adorable is Lucille in green!!"

It continued: "Of course, we're not going to tell you what happens in this episode, except to say that our own lovely Lucille has a LOT to prepare for… We are all very proud of this year's Christmas episode, and just can't WAIT for you to see it!" Following the festive episode on Christmas Day, the new series of Call the Midwife commence sometime in January.

