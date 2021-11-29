Real midwives reveal how accurate Call the Midwife is - and we're surprised! Real-life midwives have revealed what they really think of the show

Call the Midwife is one of the BBC’s most-loved shows and has been praised by fans and critics alike for its emotional storylines and tackling of topical subjects. But how accurate is its depiction of midwifery?

Real-life midwives and viewers of the show have revealed how accurate the show’s portrayal of midwifery and childbirth really is - and we’re so surprised!

WATCH: Real Midwives Reveal How Accurate Call The Midwife Is

Ordinarily, TV shows and films tend to either exaggerate or underplay childbirth, but according to the experts, the BBC show gets it just right.

In a video from PBS, four midwives commented on the drama's depiction of the profession and revealed that the show portrays the true experience of childbirth. Midwife Michelle Collins said: "What Call the Midwife gets right about birth is, in my opinion, just about everything. I can’t remember an instance when I said, 'Oh, it’s not like that.’ Most of the time I’m saying: 'It’s just like that.’"

Another expert named Andrea Altomaro, agreed, saying: "I’ve seen birth portrayed in a lot of movies and TV shows and usually I’m cringing or I’m elbowing my husband and telling him all the things that probably would have never happened. I love that Call the Midwife really captures the rawness of birth. The women who are giving birth, they are sweaty, they are working hard."

Are you looking forward to the Christmas special?

The medical professionals also commented on the show’s depiction of the crucial relationships between midwives and their patients. "Midwifery is such a unique skill set," said Andrea. "They’ve done a really good job of showing how midwives are wonderful at riding the line between wanting to respect birth, wanting to maintain low intervention and then knowing when to step in, when intervention can be life-saving."

Midwife Katie Moriarty agreed, saying: "The show has really shown a spotlight on the intensity of the role of being a midwife and really the intensity of not only the role but intensity of the relationship with families."

Michelle added: "I think what the series has gotten right is really capturing that essence of the relationship of the patient to the midwife because midwifery care is really relationship-based care. They really capitalise on that relationship, which is the essence of midwifery care."

