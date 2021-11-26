Strictly star Dan Walker reveals surprising Call the Midwife connection

Dan Walker has revealed that he has a rather special connection to much-loved BBC drama Call the Midwife thanks to his time in the Strictly ballroom.

Dan and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova appeared on The One Show on Thursday evening alongside longtime Call the Midwife star Jenny Agutter, who once took to the Elstree Studio dancefloor herself. And Dan has revealed that there's a special connection between Jenny's only time on the dancefloor and his recent divisive American Smooth.

WATCH: Dan Walker celebrates making it through Strictly Come Dancing week nine

The Sister Julienne actress, along with co-stars Stephen McGann, Laura Main and Jack Ashton, swapped her stethoscopes for dancing shoes to partake in a Children in Need special back in 2015. At the time, Jenny was partnered with former professional dancer Ian Waite and danced a romantic Waltz to the song Moon River.

After a clip of Jenny and Ian flashed up on screen, Dan commented: "That's actually the same tail suit that I wore for American Smooth, because the only person they had tall enough was Ian Waite so I had to borrow his old tail suit!"

Dan's recent American Smooth has a connection to Jenny Agutter's Waltz

Both Jenny and audiences at home were delighted - but hardly surprised! The BBC Breakfast presenter is a towering six feet and six inches tall, while Ian almost measures up at six feet and two inches.

Meanwhile, don't expect to see Jenny make a return to the ballroom. Asked whether she would be interested in taking part on the main series following her appearance on the charity special, she stated: "I think that Strictly is a wonderful show and enjoy seeing everyone immersed in ballroom dancing whether they have any dance training or not.

"I've particularly loved doing our Call the Midwife Strictly Come Dancing competition, however I don't see myself taking part next year."

