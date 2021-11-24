Call the Midwife new Christmas photo reveals return of iconic character We can’t wait for this!

Call the Midwife have released a new photo teasing the upcoming Christmas special and revealing the return of an iconic character from season ten.

The photo features Nate Court, who played baby Robert, the infant born with Down Syndrome in the final episode of the last series.

Standing around a nativity scene above little Nate are Helen George (Nurse Trixie), Laura Main (Sister Shelagh) and Leonie Elliott (Nurse Lucille).

Posting the festive snap to social media, the official Call the Midwife post account wrote: "Hello all! It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas Call the Midwife!!

"To mark the beginning of our festive countdown, We are THRILLED to give you an exclusive first glimpse of our new Christmas Call the Midwife photograph! But does that handsome chap posing as the infant Jesus in our nativity scene look a little familiar…? That’s because it’s none other than little Nate Court who played baby Robert, the infant born with Down Syndrome in the final episode of series 10!!"

"This year, we wanted a nativity theme to our Christmas cast photo, but it was felt that a midwifery drama couldn’t possibly leave out the most important infant of them all. When Heidi, our writer, considered who might fulfil this important role, there was really only one candidate."

Baby Robert is returning for the Christmas special

The show’s creator, Heidi Thomas, added: "We all fell in love with Nate when he was playing the role of baby Robert. We couldn’t resist bringing him back to set for one more visit, to play the role of baby Jesus in our iconic Christmas photo. He is growing fast, and is as adorable as ever! We couldn’t think of a more perfect choice."

The post also included some important information for international fans of the show, confirming that the Christmas special will air over the holiday period in multiple countries and will be released on Christmas Day stateside.

A new Christmas special and the eleventh series of the show will arrive in 2022.

