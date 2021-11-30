NCIS fans worry for future of Wilmer Valderrama's Torres after unexpected behind-the-scenes clip

Wilmer Valderrama has sparked a huge reaction from NCIS fans after sharing a video of himself covered in blood and cuts on his Instagram account.

The 41-year-old actor, who has been playing Nicholas Torres on the naval drama since 2016, was almost unrecognizable with his beaten-up appearance. But fortunately, the new look is the work of the talented makeup artists on the CBS show.

Filming for season 19 of NCIS is still ongoing and it seems that Wilmer, along with co-star Sean Murray decided to take a break from filming to remind viewers to check out the latest episode, which aired on Monday evening. "Some things are evolving here on NCIS…" he cryptically said by way of explaining his unusual appearance before thanking fans for all their support.

However, immediately after uploading the clip to his page, frenzied fans rushed to the comment section to try and get answers. "You are not dying right????? We will riot," one concerned fan wrote.

Fans are now concerned about Wilmer's future on the CBS show

"Ouch, looks painful," another fan commented while a third was left wondering about what the episode may hold for Wilmer's character. "Uh oh I hope the episode you're all bloody from isn't a sad one, I dont want to go to bed crying!!" they added.

Wilmer's post comes after diehard NCIS fans began to speculate whether Wilmer could be poised to soon exit, just like his co-star Mark Harmon.

It was announced earlier this month that the American actor, who is of Venezuelan and Colombian heritage, had scored himself a brand new role away from NCIS leaving many fans wondering what it means for his future on the long-running drama. He is set to produce and star in a brand new series titled Mexican Beverley Hills.

However, NCIS fans should rest easy as until we hear anything concrete from Wilmer or other sources, we can expect to see him continue to appear on the show throughout the rest of season 19 and beyond.

