NCIS fans left confused after 'odd' occurrence during latest episode

NCIS viewers have been left scratching their heads after the latest episode of the naval drama when the scheduled programming was seemingly interrupted.

During an ad break on Monday night's episode - which happened to be a rerun of an old episode - audiences found themselves suddenly thrown into the middle of a scene for spinoff show NCIS: Hawai'i. As a result, many were under the impression that there had been a last-minute schedule change or programming error.

However, it wasn't a glitch but simply CBS's new way of offering audiences a sneak peek at their other shows. Viewers have also noticed the same thing happening during recent episodes of FBI, where minutes-long scenes from the recently launched spinoff show FBI: International has played in the commercial break in lieu of typical adverts.

While something of an ingenious move by the network (because where better to drum up interest in your new spinoff than right in the middle of the show that spawned it?) it didn't go down particularly well with fans.

"What do we think of this thing CBS is doing running a full sneak peak of the next show in the middle of the current show?" someone took to Twitter to ask after Monday's episode of NCIS before admitting they found the tactic "confusing".

Mark Harmon recently bowed out of the series after 18 years at the helm

Another concurred: "It is very odd to me. I actually thought the feed was messed up the first time I saw one," and a third viewer wrote that they were convinced the show they had been watching had ended without them realising it.

Meanwhile, despite the hiccup, viewers enjoyed watching the NCIS repeat for one reason in particular - it featured Mark Harmon back in his role as Special Agent in charge. As one fan said on Twitter: "@NCIS_CBS rerun tonight but it is lovely to see Gibbs again!" Another echoed this sentiment, writing: "#NCIS Yay! Lovely to see Gibbs on Monday night - and Bishop, too!"

Back in October, Gibbs actor Mark ended his 18-year run as the drama's lead, with his character deciding to retire from law enforcement. Gary Cole, who was introduced at the beginning of season 19 as former FBI agent Alden Parker, took over the reins as the Special Agent in charge of the team.

