5 shows to watch if you can't get enough of NCIS Looking for something to binge now NCIS is over for another season? We've got you covered

We don't think we'll ever tire of watching NCIS, and we are so pleased to hear that it will be returning in September with a new bunch of new episodes.

But what to watch in the meantime? See our top picks for what fans of NCIS might enjoy watching next here...

WATCH: NCIS's Torres and Bishop come close to admitting their feelings for one another

Bull

Featuring former NCIS star Michael Weatherly, Bull tells the story of a renowned psychologist who heads up a jury consulting firm in LA, who knows exactly what makes jurors, attorneys and witnesses tick. The series is loosely inspired by the early career of TV's Dr Phil who also serves as an executive producer.

NCIS' very own Michael Weatherly stars in Bull

SEAL Team

Can't get enough of naval dramas? SEAL Team is definitely one for you if you've never checked it out. Featuring former Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bones actor David Boreanaz, the series follows an elite unit of naval officers and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job.

NCIS fans will enjoy SEAL Team

The Rookie

If you're after something a little more lighthearted, why not give The Rookie a go? Starring Nathan Fillion, the series, which is now in its third season, follows a man who decides to pursue his dream of joining the LAPD after a life-changing incident.

Have you tried The Rookie?

The Blacklist

Just like NCIS, The Blacklist features a US naval intelligence officer at the centre of the story. However, there are more differences than similarities between Leroy Jethro Gibbs and The Blacklist's Raymond 'Red' Reddington. For one, he's an out-and-out criminal. After eluding capture for decades, he voluntarily turns himself in and become an informant for the FBI.

The Blacklist also features a US naval intelligence officer

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

This Amazon Prime original stars The Office's John Krasinski as Dr Jack Ryan, a Marine veteran now working for the CIA who is wrenched from the security of his desk job into the field after discovering a nefarious string of dubious bank transfers, which are being carried out by a rising Islamic extremist.

John Krasinski leads the cast of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

