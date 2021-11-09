NCIS pays emotional tribute following sad death of beloved 'friend and colleague' Harriet Margulies worked on the show for almost two decades

The cast and crew of NCIS are in mourning following the very sad news that the show's longtime staff member and audience liaison, Harriet Margulies, has tragically passed away at the age of 94.

According to a CBS spokesperson, Harriet died on 30 October at her home in Northridge, California, after suffering a stroke. She spent nearly two decades as a producer's assistant and audience liaison for the naval drama.

The latest episode of NCIS, which aired on Monday 8 November, paid tribute to her in the closing credits with a sweet photo of her which was accompanied by a touching in memoriam that read: "In memory of our friend and colleague Harriet Margulies. We will miss you."

According to Variety, Harriet's role on NCIS was an integral one; as audience liaison, she was the "go-between" for the show and its enthusiastic fan base. She answered "hundreds of information requests from viewers" and even "helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees."

Plenty of fans who encountered Harriet over the years at fan events have also been honouring her memory over on Twitter by sharing fond memories.

Harriet Margulies worked on NCIS for almost two decades

One wrote: "She loved all my Abby clothes and was the one who got the security guard at #NCIS to always call me 'Mini Abby' when he saw me. RIP Harriet. You will be missed."

Another said: "Rest in Peace Harriet. Thanks for your long term service. I still have the note you wrote me from years back from NCIS. Rest in Peace."

Harriet is also remembered for her work on the likes of Magnum, P.I., JAG, Quantum Leap and Kojak, the last of which she also co-wrote an episode for. She was so beloved that the character Harriet Sims on JAG was even named after her.

She also even made several on-screen appearances on NCIS. She made her first cameo in the 2004 episode Forced Entry, where she played a character who was named "attractive older woman" in the credits and returned to play another background character in the 2006 episode Escaped.

