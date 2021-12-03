﻿
I'm a Celebrity star David Ginola looks fantastic in unearthed throwbacks

David is a retired football player

David Ginola is wowing fans with his appearance on I'm a Celebrity, and viewers (and his fellow campmates) are swooning over the former football player, but what did he look like as a younger man?

In two unearthed snaps, the 54-year-old is posing for snaps after being signed to Tottenham Hotspur back in 1997. In another photo, the star is posing in an Adidas kit ahead of a match while playing for Newcastle United in 1995.

WATCH: David Ginola talks cheating death

Another shows the former footballer famously wore his hair longer, so much so that he fronted adverts for L'Oréal and Elvive nutri-vitamin shampoo. He previously revealed that he was contractually obliged to keep his hair long, telling The Sun: "I could never cut my hair below a certain length. I could never shave my head a la David Beckham. My first thought when he got a Brylcreem deal was that he must have swapped his contract for Brylcreem with Gillette."

David was known for having long hair

He added: "Sometimes I will be at an airport and a member of the public will come up to me and say: 'Look, it’s the guy from the shampoo advert' rather than: 'Look, it’s that footballer.'"

Viewers are loving the Frenchman in the show, with one writing: "Me whenever David Ginola speaks," with a gif reading: "He's an absolute dream!" Another added: "Err I’m watching #ImACelebrity just to listen to David Ginola’s sexy French accent. He’s gorgeous!!"

David played for Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United

Even the campmates have opened up about David, with Franke Bridge chatting about David taking his shirt off for a challenge. She said: "So David decided to go topless, which for me was such a bizarre moment. I’ve not properly met him yet. I think Wayne will be quite pleased that there were bars in between David and I in our shower."

﻿
