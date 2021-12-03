How much will contestants be paid for I'm a Celebrity 2021? The stars' fees vary hugely

The 2021 version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is full steam ahead after needing to go off the air for four days due to Storm Arwen, but we're so glad to be back at the Welsh castle with our new host of celebrities! Although the stars will be braving the cold, the hunger and lots and lots of bugs, they are being well paid to entertain us with their antics!

So how much will they be paid this year? Although we can't know for sure, previous paychecks can give us an idea of how much it costs to entice a celeb to take part...

According to reports, I'm a Celeb bosses spent a whopping £1.4million in 2019 on their star line-up, with Caitlyn Jenner reportedly banking the most with a £500,000 fee. This would make her the highest-paid celeb to ever take part in the show. Of course, when the 2019 series kicked off, hosts Ant and Dec couldn't resist poking fun at her supposed price tag, telling viewers "not to believe everything they read".

Caitlyn Jenner was reportedly the highest-paid contestant ever

Meanwhile, in the latest series, Richard Madeley's paycheck came under fire after he leave the show early due to a hospital stay after becoming dehydrated, meaning that he received his full payment, reportedly £200,000, for three days in the Welsh castle.

According to The Mirror, Richard's fellow campmates could receive from £30k to £500k so a stint at the castle, with Adam Woodyatt reportedly receiving £250,000.

Richard was reportedly paid £200,000

Back in 2019, former Arsenal footballer turned Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright is said have taken home £400,000 for his trip Down Under, while Nadine Coyle has bagged a £250,000 paycheck. Newcomer Andy Whyment was reportedly been paid £100,000 for his Australian venture.

