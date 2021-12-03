I'm a Celeb's Adam Woodyatt's son was once put into a coma after a horrific car accident The soap star's son was hit by a car in 2016

Adam Woodyatt has well and truly settled into the I'm a Celeb camp after arriving at the castle with fellow soap star Simon Gregson last week.

MORE: How much will contestants be paid for I'm a Celebrity 2021?

While we are getting to know the former Eastenders actor more and more over the course of this year's series, some viewers may not know that his son, Sam, was once put into a coma after being hit by a car in September 2016.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chloe and Judy Finnigan laugh at Richard Madeley on I'm A Celebrity

His son, who was 18 years old at the time, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in east London. Sam was rushed to hospital after being treated by the London Air Ambulance at the scene.

Sam underwent five hours of life-saving surgery before spending weeks in a wheelchair. He did, however, miraculously manage to run the London Marathon with his dad in April 2017 in honour of the Air Ambulance Service.

Writing on his JustGiving page before the marathon, Adam wrote: "Having been an Ambassador for the Air Ambulance Service for many years, I wanted to more actively fundraise now that both of my children have gone to university. I then talked it through with my son Sam in mid-September and we came up with the idea of him running it and me walking it as a kind of tortoise and the hare to show the difference in transfer times between an Ambulance and an Air Ambulance. I got us two places for the London Marathon then this happened...

MORE: I'm a Celebrity viewers poke fun at show following major error – did you spot it?

MORE: 9 famous faces you forgot took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

"Thursday 29th September, Sam was crossing the road and got hit by a car. The London Air Ambulance responded, treated him at roadside, put him into an induced coma and took him to the Royal London Hospital. I'm not going to go into all the details, that's Sam's business, but the operation to put him back together took five hours.

Adam and Sam ran the London marathon in April 2017

"Up until last Monday he was in a wheelchair, on Tuesday he started on crutches, yesterday, Friday 18th November, he was walking up a staircase unaided. His recovery has been amazing and we are going to continue with the original plan. In case you are wondering, I'm the tortoise, he's still going to be the hare."

The pair raised £4,548 in aid of the London Air Ambulance and after running the marathon, the proud father spoke to the Press Association to praise his son.

He said: "He got hit by a car back in September, the London Air Ambulance came out to him and put him in an induced coma for two days, a five-hour op to rebuild his pelvis.

"He was in a wheelchair for eight weeks, had to learn to walk again which he did really quickly, then he had to run which he did really, really quickly."

Adam also revealed: "It has been pretty miraculous and then he goes and runs this in four hours and 24 minutes. It was brilliant.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.