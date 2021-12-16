Exclusive: Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan to reunite with Luke Kirby in new podcast series We can't wait!

Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Luke Kirby will reunite with Rachel Brosnahan for a new scripted podcast, HELLO! understands. Luke will play a young Robert DeNiro in The Miranda Obsession and I Know What You Did Last Summer star Bill Heck will also appear as a young Warren Beatty.

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Heck reveals I Know What You Did Last Summer cast had a 'betting pool' on the killer

A scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor , the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone, Rachel will star as Miranda. "I am playing a young Warren Beatty, and it was a lot of fun, we [recorded over] one afternoon with Luke Kirby who is a young Robert DeNiro, and we had a blast," Bill said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Marvelous Mrs Maisel is back for season four

"It's a fascinating story, and is based on an article about this woman known as Miranda who ended up having this emotional affair over the phone with iconic men of note and never ended up meeting them!" he added.

Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector will all also appear.

"I was completely captivated by the story of Miranda and her intimate relationships with some of Hollywood’s most powerful male players," Rachel said in a statement.

"Not only did she hold her own, but she curated a fantasy on the other end of the telephone and drew men into her design with words alone."

Bill will voice a young Warren Beatty

Rachel and Luke both star in the Amazon series Marvelous Mrs Maisel which will return for season four on 18 February.

The official synopsis from Amazon Prime Video reads: "It's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her."

The show will also see the return of all of our favorites, including Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle as Abe, Susan and Rose, and of course, Rachel Brosnahan as Midge.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel returns to screens in February

Luke is also confirmed to be reprising his role as Lenny Bruce, while This is Us star Milo is set to appear in a mysterious guest role.

The Miranda Obsession is currently in production and slated to premiere April 28, 2022, on Audible.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox