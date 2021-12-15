5 things you probably didn't know about hit Netflix series Virgin River Fan of the romantic drama? Check out these facts you might have missed…

Virgin River has captured the hearts of millions since it made its debut on Netflix back in 2019. The heart-warming romantic drama, which follows the life of 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe in the sleepy Californian town of Virgin River, is now on its third season and has only grown in popularity over the last couple of years.

But did you know that the show isn't actually filmed in rural California and one of the stars shares a special connection with Meghan Markle? Keep reading for five surprising facts about Virgin River you might not know...

The show is filmed in a surprising location

Although the show takes place in a remote Northern California town, filming actually takes place in the Canadian city of Vancouver. Other parts of British Columbia have also been used to help bring to life the quaint town, including the small town of Snug Cove, which has lent many of its real-life hotspots to the show, including its local library, residential areas and main streets.

Filming actually takes place in Canada

And if certain Virgin River backdrops look familiar, it's because many other popular TV shows have been filmed in and around Vancouver, including Riverdale, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The X-Files, The L Word, and many more!

Virgin River also isn't actually a real place. Although the Virgin River is indeed an actual body of water in the United States, it runs through the states of Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

Martin Henderson once shared a kiss with Britney Spears

New Zealand-born actor Martin Henderson was well known for his roles on medical dramas Grey's Anatomy and Off the Map before he joined the show, but did you know he also starred in an iconic music video? Back in 2004, a 30-year-old Martin starred opposite global superstar Britney Spears in the music video for her hit single, Toxic - and the two even locked lips!

Jack actor Martin Henderson starred in the 2004 music video Toxic

In an interview with Page Six back in June, Martin reminisced about their on-screen kiss and called the pop star a "beautiful person".

Meghan Markle has a special connection to the show

Tim Matheson, who plays Doc in the hit show, directed an episode of Suits back in 2011 and was full of praise for the Duchess of Sussex during his time working on the popular show. He told Page Six: "She was charming and she had an aura about her that was special.

Meghan Markle has a surprising connection to one of the show's stars

"I could see that she had a very unique quality and the camera loved her. For me as a director, she was easy to shoot. Just point it in that direction, it'll be fine." He added that she was "great, very down to earth and there were no airs put on".

The show is based on a series of best-selling books

Virgin River is based on the successful book series by 70-year-old American author Robyn Carr, who has been writing novels since the 1980s. Over her lifetime, she has released more than 50 books, many of which have been featured on The New York Times Best Seller list. However, the Virgin River series - which has now sold more than 13 million copies - is by far her most successful thanks to Netflix's adaptation.

There's more than 20 Virgin River novels

Fans concerned about the future of Virgin River need not fear as the series comprises of 22 books and counting, meaning that there's plenty more original source material for the show to carry on for many more seasons!

Season four is coming very soon

The future of the feel-good series was announced in September. In a rare move for the streaming platform, it was revealed that the show has been renewed not one but two more seasons, taking it up to season five

Are your excited for season four?

While it's unlikely that new episodes will arrive on Netflix this year, fans should keep in mind that season three wrapped up production in December 2020 and was released in July 2021. So if all goes to plan, we could be settling down to binge-watch the new episodes in the middle of next year - or sooner!

