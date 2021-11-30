Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four's trailer is here and it looks amazing Who's excited for some of Midge's more fashionable hats?

After a disastrous season three finale saw our heroine Miriam Maisel lose her biggest opportunity to date, touring Europe with Shy Baldwin, we are full of questions for Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Will Midge land back on her feet? Will Susan admit to her gambling debts? Will Benjamin reprise his role as an angry building? Check out the first trailer for season four and find your answers here...

The trailer was released on Tuesday, and sees Miriam decide that no matter what, she had to become a headline act and be able to talk about whatever she likes to become a great success, enlisting Susan to get her to the top.

WATCH: Midge is back with more comedy and fashionable hats

The official synopsis from Amazon Prime Video reads: "It's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her."

Fans of the show will be pleased to hear that we don't have too long to wait, as it will premiere on 18 February on Amazon Prime Video, so clear your calendar!

We can't wait for more Abe and Rose!

The show will also see the return of all of our favourites, including Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle as Abe, Susan and Rose, and of course, Rachel Brosnahan as Midge. Luke Kirby is also confirmed to be reprising his role as Lenny Bruce, while This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is set to appear in a mysterious guest role. We can't wait to find out more.

