Vera star Brenda Blethyn opens up about 'difficult' experience of filming new episodes The actress stars as DCI Vera Stanhope in the much-loved ITV drama

Fans of ITV detective drama Vera were delighted last week when it was announced that four brand new episodes of the show will be coming to screens in early 2022.

The new episodes will see the brilliant Brenda Blethyn back as DCI Vera Stanhope, a crotchety Northumberland-based detective who is unconventional in her methods but consistent in her results. However, the actress has opened up about how "nervous" she was to return to the role after more than a year away due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to Chronicle Live earlier this year, the actress said: "I was glad to be starting work again for lots of reasons - but at the same time I was nervous of it.

"We were in the middle of a global pandemic and nobody was safe really," she continued. "But when it was explained to me about all the precautions to be set in place - and my word they were very, very thorough - I became a little less nervous."

She also admitted that the tough Covid restrictions the cast and crew were obligated to work around made filming significantly more difficult - and longer.

Brenda Blethyn leads the much-loved ITV drama

Discussing being in a Covid bubble with many of her co-stars, including Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy, she said: "On the first day back filming, I think everyone felt a huge sense of pride that we had all come together, we were all putting our best foot forward to try and get this done. We all knew it would be difficult with all the restrictions.

She added: "The other thing of course, is that it was difficult to recognise anyone with all the masks and visors on. Even Vera's hat and coat couldn't be handed to me. They are put in a special bag.

"So when I turn up on set, Vera's clothes will have been delivered to my trailer having been sprayed or whatever it is they put inside a hanging bag."

Work on the new series of Vera had been due to start in March 2020, but the pandemic brought a stop to all filming. The first two episodes were finally filmed in August 2020 and hit screens exactly a year later, in August of this year. And now fans will be happy to hear that they don't have to wait much longer to catch the rest of the series as it is due to return to screens on Sunday 9 January 2022.

