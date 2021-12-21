Hawkeye viewers predict MASSIVE MCU cameo in season finale - and we're convinced It really would be epic…

With only one day to go until the final episode of Marvel's new action series Hawkeye lands on Disney+, fans have made their predictions about which massive MCU superhero will make a cameo - and we are convinced it will happen!

Viewers of the new series, which stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh, have predicted that Spiderman, played by Tom Holland, will appear in the season finale.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "I predict that Spider-man will appear in the finale of #Hawkeye, you don't show him swinging over Rockefeller centre without it meaning something," while another added: "I’m scared if I predict it, it won’t happen. Therefore, I’m gonna say #SpiderMan won’t be in the #Hawkeye finale, and I’ll be satisfied with how it ends."

A third person wrote: "I think that Spiderman will swing by in the Finale of #Hawkeye. There is TOO much evidence."

One fan predicted that Daredevil would make an appearance in the episode, as well as Spiderman, writing: "I predict that Daredevil and Spider-Man will show up in the Hawkeye season finale #Hawkeye #Marvel."

Me if spiderman isn’t in the #hawkeye finale pic.twitter.com/2KhJ9mUCOF — Chris 🕸️ TOBI’S BESTFRIEND (@Scarlettspder) December 21, 2021

For those who have yet to see the new series, it sees Jeremy Renner reprise his role as Avengers hero Hawkeye, AKA Clint Barton, but this time with a new sidekick. 22-year-old Hawkeye fan, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), becomes Clint's protégée and is trained to become a formidable archer.

The series picks up from plot points set up in Avengers: Endgame which saw Clint lose his family in the snap, prompting him to go on a grief-fuelled rampage against criminals as a murderous vigilante known as Ronin. After being found by Black Widow, Clint was convinced to rejoin the Avengers who helped him reunite with his family.

However, the new series sees a Ronin copycat, Kate, attempt to take on dangerous New York criminals. The pair cross paths and work together to get themselves out of a tough situation in the hopes that Clint can make it home in time for Christmas.

The final episode will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday 22 December.

