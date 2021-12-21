Call the Midwife releases trailer for Christmas special - and it looks so dramatic! We can't wait!

With five days to go until Christmas, Call the Midwife have finally released a trailer for their festive special - and it looks so dramatic!

Taking to social media, the BBC drama posted a short trailer, showing fans glimpses of excitement and drama from the episode.

WATCH: The new trailer for the Christmas special

Alongside the short clip, the show's Instagram account wrote: "Countdown to the Call the Midwife Christmas Special: BBC release a festive trailer!! 5 days to go!!!

"We've just got hold of this BBC trailer clip for our Christmas episode. Not long now…"

At the start of the clip, spirits are high and Sister Hilda can be seen saying: 'We're going to host a hen night,' before a short glimpse of Lucille dancing while holding a drink cuts to the screen. Things soon take a dramatic turn, however, as Dr. Turner helps deliver a baby while Trixie says, 'We need help," as she holds a crying newborn.

In one of the final clips, Lucille is seen looking upset while wearing an eye patch. She says through tears to Cyril: "If it's not going to get better for ten days, the wedding is off." It looks like we're in for an emotional episode!

Lucille threatens to call of the wedding in the new trailer

While the new trailer gives fans an idea of some of the storylines taking place in the festive episode, the BBC official synopsis also confirms the return of a beloved character. It reads: "Series 11 begins with a Christmas special set in December 1966. Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House as Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding.

"The Nonnatus team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant mums-to-be, each with their own challenging case. Luckily Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to support the team."

Miriam Margolyes is returning to the programme after being absent from the tenth series. The actress was forced to take a break from the show after COVID restrictions prevented her from travelling back to the UK from abroad to film the series.

