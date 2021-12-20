Where is The Girl Before filmed? Find out if you can visit Edward's house…

The Girl Before is the BBC's new psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo, and while viewers are gripped by the plot, they may be wondering where the new series is filmed.

MORE: The Girl Before: viewers divided over new BBC show

The drama follows a young woman, Jane, who gets the chance to move into a beautiful and ultra-minimalist house in London, designed by enigmatic architect Edward - but just where is the house located in real life?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying the new drama?

Where is The Girl Before filmed?

While the show is set in Hampstead in London, viewers may be surprised to know that most of the filming took place in Bristol. Creator JP Delaney explained the decision at a recent Q&A. He said: "We moved it from the book. In the book, it’s [set in] Cricklewood and we moved it to Hampstead. We actually shot in Bristol. Some of the locations are Bristol, some are London."

"But we had a very precise postcode for it in our heads. Even when you see the aerial shots, we sort of know whether they’re coming from the house into central London, so you might be going over Primrose Hill," he added.

Where is the house in The Girl Before?

While One Folgate Street is in fact a real street in Shoreditch, the exterior of the house was filmed in Redland, Bristol.

MORE: All you need to know about BBC's gripping new drama The Girl Before

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox stars' children who never appear on the show

The interior of the grand property, however, was a purpose-built set created by production designers. Scenes inside the house were filmed in The Bottle Yard Studios in south Bristol, which has also been used for other dramas such as Showtrial and The Long Call.

The interior shots of house are filmed at a set in Bristol

Gugu, who starred as Jane in the drama and also worked as an executive producer on the show, spoke about the convincing set. She said: "I remember walking onto the set for the first time having visualised and seen drawings and just suddenly feeling very small and feeling that feeling of compression and releases as it is explained when the architects are viewing it.

"You really do feel there is a wow factor when you walk onto the set, and I know it’s a set, but I was so sort of caught up in it," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.