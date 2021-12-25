Bridgerton shares major season two news in surprise Christmas Day announcement

Hot off Lady Whistledown's press - Bridgerton is back! Exactly a year on from the release of risque Regency-era drama's first season, Netflix has announced the show's return date - and fans will be overjoyed to hear that they don't have much longer to wait.

It's been revealed that season two of the hugely popular drama will land on the streaming service in exactly three months time, on 25 March 2022. The cast of the show announced the exciting news via a video shared on social media on Christmas Day. Watch it below...

In the short clip, cast members including Jonathan Bailey, Adjoa Andoh, Claudia Jesse and newcomer Simone Ashley read from the pages of a new missive from the ton's favourite gossip, Lady Whistledown. "Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton," the letter read. "It is customary on a first anniversary to gift paper, dear readers and I do hope you find this one informative. Bridgerton returns March 25th 2022."

Fans were quick to respond to the incredible news, with hundreds taking to the comment section to express their excitement. One wrote: "YESSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!! Best Christmas present I could've gotten this year!" while another said: "Truly made my Christmas this year! March 25th cannot come sooner." A third fan added: "I think I just swooned."

The cast of the show got together to announce the news

The new series is set to focus on eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony and his desire to find a wife despite being determined not to marry for love. However, he will get more than he planned for when he falls for headstrong Kate Sharma.

Speaking about the new episodes earlier this year, showrunner Chris Van Dusen teased what fans can expect from the budding romance between the pair. Chatting to Deadline, he said: "I don't think people are going to be ready. It's everything people love so much about the first season but more… The two of them are just magnetic."

He added: "I always hoped that people would find and fall in love with this show but I certainly could never have anticipated this level of response or reception and it's been so exciting and a little surreal in the best way possible. I'm just filled with so much gratitude."

Jonathan previously opened up about taking centre stage in season two, telling Entertainment Weekly: "I'm excited because the world is so detailed… It's so elevated and heightened and escapist and extraordinary. With that in mind, it's not scary then, stepping into your season as a Bridgerton because everyone around you is going to be doing amazing stuff."

