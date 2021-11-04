Bridgerton creator reveals why Rege Jean Page was 'smart' to leave show The actor played the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix drama

Bridgerton's producer, Shonda Rhimes, has opened up about why she thinks it was smart for Rege Jean Page to bow out of the hit show after one season, despite being invited back for season two.

Chatting to Variety, she explained: "Everybody lost their minds. Rightfully, he said, 'I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I'm good!' And I don't blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection."

WATCH: The new series will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

The first season saw Rege play Simon, the Duke of Hastings, who falls in love with Daphne Bridgerton. In season two, the story will focus on Daphne's brother Anthony after his decision to finally settle down and marry. Sex Education star Simone Ashley has been cast to play the new love interest, Kate Sharma.

Rege bowed out of the show after season one

Shonda revealed the smash-hit Netflix series - which recently wrapped filming for its second season - is likely to finish when all the Bridgerton siblings' love stories have been told. In short, after eight seasons. "There are eight Bridgerton siblings," she explained. "And as far as I'm concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons. And maybe more."

Nicola Coughlan recently took to Twitter to confirm that they had wrapped filming on season two. Sharing a gorgeous cake, she wrote: "And that's a wrap on Pen. I can't wait to share this season of Bridgerton with you, it's been a complete joy. I'm so proud and so excited for you all to see it. See you in 2022/1814. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

