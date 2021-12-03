Bridgerton star opens up about tough season two moment Are you a fan of the Netflix drama?

Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh has opened up about a particularly difficult moment from season two, admitting 'we all had a bit of a lump in our throat'.

Speaking to Radio Times, the actress who plays Lady Danbury in the series revealed that when it came to the first virtual table-read of season two, she and many of her co-stars found it to be an emotional experience.

She explained: "We all had a bit of a lump in our throat when we got together on that first Zoom call to do the first read-through of season two.

"We'd just wrapped filming before the first lockdown, so everybody's lived through really difficult times," she continued. "I think we've all come back slightly bruised and conscious of the blessings that we have."

Adoja plays Lady Danbury in the series

As for when viewers can expect season two, it seems that the countdown until new episodes land on the streaming site is now on as filming for season two has officially wrapped. Last month, Nicola Coughlan took to Twitter to share the exciting news alongside an incredible Bridgerton-inspired cake.

"And that's a wrap on Pen," she wrote. "I can't wait to share this season of Bridgerton with you, it's been a complete joy. I'm so proud and so excited for you all to see it. See you in 2022/1814. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Fans were quick to respond to the news, with many commenting to express their excitement. One said: "Can't wait to save the date in my calendar!!" Another added: "I'm so excited for season two!!" and a third echoed this, writing: "2022 can't come soon enough! I miss Bridgerton so much."

