Bridgerton recently wrapped filming for season two and we're already counting down until the new episodes arrive – but there's one star of the Netflix smash-hit series that is wanting a comeback.

Ben Miller, who portrayed Lord Archibald Featherington in season one of the racy drama, spoke to HELLO! at the ITV Palooza this week about his time on the show and said he'd love to reprise his role.

Opening up about seeing his castmates back filming for another season, Ben told HELLO!: "[I had] huge FOMO [fear of missing out], I follow everybody from Bridgerton on Instagram and feel so terribly left out! You see them wrapping and think 'That was me once!'"

His character, Lord Featherington, (spoiler alert!) died at the end of season one, but Ben thinks that his return is "possible". On the prospect of coming back in a flashback, the Death in Paradise star said: "It's possible isn't it, anything is possible frankly! Even to come back in real life. Am I dead? Am I really dead? I mean they never saw me die! I'm clinging on to straws."

Ben Miller played Lord Featherington in the new Netflix show

The actor continued: "I'm very excited to see [season two] actually, I loved the first series I thought it was so clever and it's got so much further to go. There's a whole family to be married off, that's a lot of kids, a lot of courting!"

Meanwhile the actor is gearing up to start filming season two of his ITV drama Professor T, which Ben revealed was kicking off in the New Year. The actor, who played the lead in the series which aired earlier this year, spoke to HELLO! back in July for an exclusive interview about the show's return.

"I love it. I'd happily make this show for rest of my life, but I don't know, that's outside my control. I think it's wonderful. I love the character and I think there's a lot to explore. It would be a wonderful thing to be able to continue."

