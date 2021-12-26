Death in Paradise's Ralf Little teases how Christmas special differs from regular episodes Will you be tuning in on Boxing Day?

Fans are counting down to the first ever Christmas special of Death in Paradise on Sunday and, according to lead star Ralf Little, the one off episode will differ from normal episodes viewers are used to.

MORE: Death in Paradise's Ralf Little talks future of Neville and Florence's romance in show

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of the festive special, the actor, who plays DI Neville Parker, said: "It was great, it was really, really fun. It has some responsibility like, 'Okay there has been a decade of fans loving it so let's give something more to them.'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Death in Paradise series 11

"So we really got our teeth into it, and hopefully the audience responds. And getting Danny John-Jules back was pretty good too!" Ralf also explained that because the episode is 90 minutes long, half an hour more than regular episodes, the plot has more time to develop.

He continued: "It's a Death in Paradise classic really – someone is found dead, and we have to get to the bottom of it. But there are added dimensions, we have more time for character development and interplay between ourselves…

"We have time for it to be more layered, and you feel the consequences of the story. Sometimes on [the show] it's like, 'This is the murderer, arrest the murderer,' but this time you see how it plays out." We can't wait!

MORE: Death in Paradise's Ralf Little talks future of Neville and Florence's romance in show

MORE: Ralf Little fights back tears as he reveals devastating loss of beloved family member

Are you excited for the Christmas special?

The festive episode will see the regular faces join Ralf including Josephine Jobert as Florence Cassell, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey. But viewers can look forward to being reunited with Danny John-Jules as he reprises his part as Dwayne Myers.

The characters will investigate more bizarre and brilliant cases, from a skydiver who is seemingly stabbed mid-air and a murder on a golf course to a killer at a concert and a mysterious case at a rehab clinic.

"Meanwhile, Florence faces a big decision when asked by the commissioner to go undercover to solve a drug trafficking case on another island and questions whether she is ready to face her fears," the show teases.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.