Ralf Little reveals the one thing he wants for Death in Paradise season 11

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has some big ideas for season 11 - and it would involve the show's former detectives; Kris Marshall, Ardal O'Hanlon, and Ben Miller.

Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive Q&A in March about welcoming Ben back onto the show for season ten, and if he'd want to see any other former castmates make a comeback, he explained: "I was a fan of Ben Miller's before I met him, I met him doing Death in Paradise because I was in season two and we got on really well.

"We've known each other ever since so he's a friend, I'm a fan, and to be honest I was as excited as the fans ended up being because it felt like a real treat to have him back!

"I was just gutted that I didn't have any scenes with him, that would have been great fun... It was a joy having him, and just felt really special."

Ben returned for season ten

He continued: "It would be quite good fun to have all four detectives [appear together] - especially since Ben Miller can show up in someone's imagination! It would be quite fun to have all four detectives on at the same time in a weird mash-up like, we're all sharing the same hallucination of Ben Miller. Me, Ardal, Kris and Ben, and we solve the case!"

Fans were thrilled to see Ben return to the series, so we can imagine this would go down well! Taking to Twitter at the time, one person wrote: "Marvellous episode of #DeathinParadise! And seeing @ActualBenMiller and @Iam_SaraMartins back together brought tears to my eyes - bravo, and thanks for ten brilliant years!"

Are you a fan of DI Neville Parker?

Another added: "These past two episodes have been the best episodes ever from over the past ten years. Congratulations to the cast and crew for creating something so incredible! One of the best TV Shows around #DeathInParadise". A third fan wrote: "That episode was AMAZING. I'm literally on my way to BBC iPlayer to rewatch it 50 more times."

