Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little has revealed the devastating loss of his dog, Suzy, on Instagram. The star, who was in the process of adopting the dog who he came across in Guadeloupe while filming for the BBC show, announced the tragic news to his fans in an emotional video shared at the weekend.

MORE: Death in Paradise's Ralf Little talks future of Neville and Florence's romance in show

"Hey everyone, I'm still in the Caribbean. I'm actually on holiday in St. Martin before I head back to the UK for Christmas," he began., adding: "And... I'm sorry but this is going to be quite a long video."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little shares heartbreaking news about beloved dog Suzy

Ralf went on to say how he and his partner Lindsay had decided to adopt Suzy rather than finding her a home to go to because "she was too gorgeous to give away", but that the dog had been staying with friends while Ralf and Lindsay were on vacation.

The actor continued: "I'm so sorry to say that a couple of days ago we had a call to say that in a split second while our friend's front door was open, Suzy bolted out which she never does. I don't know why she would do it and she ended up on the road and she was hit by a car and she was killed instantly.

"Normally something like I would keep private but since so many of you invested in Suzy, invested time and care and attention to her progress, it seems only right to break the news properly.

MORE: Ralf Little reveals secrets of Death in Paradise's first Christmas special

MORE: Death in Paradise reveals brand new guest for Christmas special - and it'll surprise you

Ralf shared the heartbreaking news on social media

"Obviously we're beyond devastated but the only positive we can think to say in the brief time we had Suzy she had the best possible life, the best possible life any creature could have. She was safe, happy and completely loved by us."

Naturally, fans were also devastated by Ralf's tragic news and took to the comments to share their condolences. One person said: "I'm so utterly devastated for you. I sobbed when I watched this for first time. I followed Suzy's and all your stories. You are such a special person with the biggest heart and what you have done for those dogs is truly amazing. You really did give her the best last months of her life. Love you."

Ralf Little often kept his fans up to date with Suzy's progress

A second wrote: "I am so very sorry for your loss, Ralf. This is such devastating news. Suzy was very lucky to have been found by you and the DIP crew. All the best to you and everyone who got an opportunity to meet sweet little Suzy."

Ralf ended the video by pleading his followers to put forward donations to a rescue dog charity in Suzy's memory via Ralf's Go Fund Me page to help other animals who are left stray and abandoned. "We've set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for SXM Paws here in St Martin. It's the rescue centre that helped us get Dora home last year and Suzy this year and the work they do is amazing and tireless. The link to the Go Fund Me is in my bio."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.