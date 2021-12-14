Death in Paradise's Ralf Little talks future of Neville and Florence's romance in show Are you excited for the return of the BBC show?

Ralf Little has teased the potential future romance between his Death in Paradise character DI Neville Parker and Josephine Jobert's DS Florence Cassell on the show.

In an interview with HELLO! and other press as part of our Christmas Digital Issue, guest-edited by Martine McCutcheon, the actor opened up about the characters' bond.

"The reason that the people are invested in those characters is that they're well written, and Josie [Jobert] is a fantastic performer, just charming and lovely and I think we work well together," Ralf began, adding: "I think this series, our character interplay is more and more developed and the narrative between characters plays out really well, which involves all of us so hopefully people will love it."

Fans will be eagerly awaiting to see what happens between the pair, particularly after series ten's major cliffhanger earlier this year. The dramatic end to the season saw Neville rushing over to Florence's house to, potentially, declare his love, however fans were met with the rolling credits before finding out what really happened!

Would you like to see 'Floreville' happen?

Like Ralf, Josephine has teased the love story between the two on-screen detectives. The French actress responded to a fan theory on social media earlier this year which read: "Oooh maybe for a special WEDDING episode? FLOVILLE?!! Or is that too soon? Can you tell I'm rooting for those two to get together?!"

The star then responded, seemingly shutting down a wedding, but not ruling out a relationship between the two characters altogether. She said: "Ahaha I love your imagination and enthusiasm. But, without spoiling anything, maybe a wedding would be a bit rushed, don't you think?" Will Floreville finally become a thing?

Fans won't have to wait much longer to find out what really happened following the major cliffhanger, because the stars of Death in Paradise are coming back to screens very soon for a festive episode.

The first ever of its kind, the cast will reunite for the Christmas episode that is set to be 90 minutes long and welcome back Danny John-Jules as fan-favourite character Dwayne Myers.

