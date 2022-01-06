This is Us creator opens up about potential spinoff series Are you a fan of the family-focused drama?

This is Us began its sixth and final season this month, marking the beginning of the end of the much-loved family-focused, time-hopping drama series.

And sadly for those hoping to see the story of the Pearson family continue via some sort of spinoff or prequel series, we’ve got bad news. Speaking in a new interview with Variety, series creator Dan Fogelman revealed that he has been approached by the production company behind the smash-hit series, 20th Television, to continue the story via a new show - but has firmly declined.

WATCH: Check out the trailer for the final season of This is Us

As he explained: “Once you’ve seen the completion of season six, the stories of these characters are told. So there is no real spinoff because you kind of know everything. Is there another play for the show? I guess you’d never say never, but I don’t see it."

“It’s personal to me,” he concluded, adding: “I don’t see myself picking this thing back up.”

However, fans need not worry about the show ending with unanswered questions as the Crazy, Stupid, Love screenwriter has confirmed that the show’s final outing will contain copious amounts of closure.

The family-focused, time-hopping drama began its sixth and final season this month

“All the questions that you’re asking about Kate, and who’s Nicky [with in the flash forwards], and how does this end…. We’ve had it very carefully mapped out,” he confirmed to Deadline last year. “So, love it or hate it, we get to go out the way we’ve always planned on going out and executing the plan. I feel very confident in it.”

The series, which stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, has been on air since 2016 and is loved by audiences for its heartwarming storylines and emotional moments.

The highly-anticipated sixth series is currently airing on NBC in the US. Meanwhile, in the UK, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video have confirmed that they will be releasing episodes weekly on Thursdays following the US broadcast.

