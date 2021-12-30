This is Us season six to air in the UK – but where can you watch? We don’t want to say goodbye to the Pearson family

This is Us season six is set to air in January 2022, but where can you watch it in the UK? Although we don't want to say goodbye to the Pearson family, here's how you can watch the final season…

Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video have confirmed that they will be streaming the final season, which will be released weekly on Thursdays following the US broadcast. The hit drama has released five seasons so far, and follows the ups and downs of the Pearson family.

The show will land on both streaming services from Thursday 6 January, so be sure to clear your schedule! Fans of the show will also be treated to the first five seasons, which will become available on the season six launch.

Season six lands in January

So what can we expect from the season six finale? The official synopsis reads: "Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack and Rebecca as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), and Randall searching for love and fulfilment in the present day along with Toby and Beth.

"This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death."

We don't want the show to be over

Speaking about the new series, one person wrote: "Just gonna say that I will be sobbing uncontrollably through most of this season," while another added: "It takes a great deal to shake up my emotions and this show manages to do it almost every episode. You can quote me... 'This is the best drama series of all time.' This last trailer encapsulates the feeling of this show perfectly! Here come the Emmys!"

