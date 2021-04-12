This is Us: meet the cast of the hit drama Are you a fan of the NBC series?

Telling the story of the Pearson family over several years, This is Us, has been a smash-hit since it first aired in 2016.

MORE: This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia talks famous fans of the show

Now in its fifth season, the drama is still going strong and recently introduced a new 'Big Three' with the birth of Kevin's twins and Kate's adoption, growing the Pearson family tree and hopefully setting up lots more seasons of the beloved show.

The series has a pretty impressive cast, so find out more about them - and who they play on the show - below!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Milo Ventimiglia talks meeting This Is Us superfan Oprah Winfrey

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

For his role in the series, Milo Ventimiglia has received three Primetime Emmy Award nods. Milo, now 43, began his career starring in small independent films before landing his breakout television role playing bad boy Jesse Mariano on Gilmore Girls before going on to star in the likes of Heroes, Chosen and The Whispers.

Milo Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson

MORE: Gilmore Girls star reveals the series could return in the future

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Jack's wife Rebecca is played by Mandy Moore, who rose to fame as a singer-songwriter before scoring a series of film and TV roles. One of her earliest parts was playing mean girl Lana on The Princess Diaries, but she's also known for A Walk to Remember, Chasing Liberty The Darkest Minds and voicing Rapunzel in Disney's Tangled.

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

MORE: Mandy Moore's baby name inspired by Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie - details

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Jack and Rebecca's oldest son is played by actor Justin Hartley, who has held previous roles on Smallville, The Young and the Restless and the NBC daytime soap Passions. Viewers may also recognise Justin from his peripheral role on the reality show Selling Sunset, which stars his ex-wife Chrishell Stause.

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

MORE: Selling Sunset star reveals the one scene she didn't want to film

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Chrissy Metz plays the only daughter of the Pearsons, Kate. Since making her debut in an episode of Entourage in 2005, Chrissy has gone on to appear in the likes of American Horror Story and the movies Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Breakthrough.

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Sterling K Brown as Randall Pearson

Randall, Jack and Rebecca's adopted son in the series, is played by Sterling K. Brown, who has held a number of impressive roles over the years. He portrayed Christopher Darden on American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson and had supporting roles in the films Black Panther and Waves. He's also no stranger to comedy work and has recently made small appearances in Brooklyn 99 and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Sterling K Brown as Randall Pearson

MORE: This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Toby Damon, Kate's husband, is played by Chris Sullivan, who first gained attention playing Tom Cleary in The Knick. He's also starred in Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger Things and Camping.

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

Susan Kelechi Watson plays Randall's wife, Beth. The actress first gained recognition on the TV show Louie and has had recurring roles on NCIS, The Following and The Blacklist. In 2019, she starred alongside Tom Hanks in the Fred Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas

In the series, Rebecca's second husband, Miguel, is played by Jon Huertas, who some viewers might recognise as witch hunter Brad Alcerro in Nickelodeon's nineties hit Sabrina the Teenage Witch. He also played Javier Esposito in Castle and has made appearances on many of TV's best dramas, including NCIS, Law and Order, CSI and Prison Break.

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.