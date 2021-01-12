This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia talks famous fans of the show The actor was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Milo Ventimiglia has opened up about meeting some very famous fans of his hit NBC series, This Is Us.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor recounted some of his favourite encounters with famous fans of the show, including future President of the United States Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden who he met at the 2018 Super Bowl along with his This Is Us co-stars, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown.

"It was the first and only time I had met him, and we were all there because it was a big episode for us," Milo said. "I remember standing around, and Mandy glanced over and goes, 'Oh my god Joe and Dr Biden are here!'

WATCH: Milo Ventimiglia recounts meeting Oprah Winfrey at the Emmy Awards

"We found out later on that he and his wife actually watch the show and were familiar with the show they knew about us," he said. "So it was a big moment, it was an exciting moment knowing that he was someone who could ultimately get elected [President], and of course he did."

Mandy Moore shared a photo of the moment to Instagram

Milo, who plays Jack Pearson in the awarding-winning drama series, added that while meeting the President-elect and future first lady was certainly a highlight, there has been another encounter with a celebrity fan of the show that has topped it - Oprah Winfrey.

"I finally met her at the Emmys," he said. "My whole cast had met her, and everybody talked about how great she was."

He explained that he took his chance to introduce himself to the hit talk show host during an intermission during the awards ceremony after spotting her sitting just a few rows ahead of him.

"I said, 'Excuse me, Miss Winfrey', and she turns to me and exhales this calm breath and she's looking at me like she has no idea who I am. And so I said 'Ms Winfrey, my name is Milo Ventimiglia, I play Jack on This Is Us' and she grabbed my hands and said, 'Yes you do! Yes you do!'"

Are you a fan of the NBC drama?

This Is Us returned to screens this January after a two-month-long hiatus over the Thanksgiving and Christmas period. Justin Hartley, who stars as Kevin Pearson in the series, recently hinted at a major season five twist that will "change the course of everyone's relationship with everyone else".

"There's going to be a moment of great significance that happens that will change the course of everyone's relationship with everyone else," he told TV Line. "I mean, I'm trying to think of someone who's not affected by it."

