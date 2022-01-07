Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge shares transformation with fans – but it's not what you think We're loving this look from the actress

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has taken to social media to show off an amazing new 'look' – but it's not what you think.

The actress, who has a loyal and dedicated fanbase thanks to her portrayal as Melinda Monroe in the Netflix series, posted a series of videos on her Instagram Stories of her discovering an old wig from earlier on in her career, complete with some very on-trend bangs.

"When you're trying to Marie Kondo your closet and you find a piece of bangs, from when you had a totally different hair colour and you think to yourself 'Shall I keep this, in case I go blonde again?'" she told the camera, adding: "I never even wore it when I was blonde, does it spark joy?

"I've been wanting to cut bangs for maybe the last five years but I keep not doing it, mostly because of work reasons because I have to maintain the same kind of hair - but I've almost done it, I've come real close!" We think she totally rocks the look!

The actress clearly has a good relationship with her fans and keeps them up to date when it comes her work on Virgin River, which has become a favourite on Netflix in recent times. However, the star recently shared some disappointing news regarding the filming of season five.

Speaking in an Instagram Live recently, the 39-year-old revealed that production for season five has been pushed back indefinitely for unknown reasons. "We were supposed to start [filming season five] in March, but it was pushed so… I don't know.

"I don't know man. I'm hoping that maybe we'll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter." However, it’s not all bad news because season four is on the way and due to be released onto the streaming platform in mid-2022.

