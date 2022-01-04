Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge shares sad update on future of Netflix show

Virgin River first appeared on our screens back in 2019 and proved to be an instant hit with fans - who are now eagerly awaiting not one but two more seasons of the show, which were supposed to be filmed back-to-back.

However, the show's leading lady Alexandra Breckenridge has shared a disappointing update on the future of the Netflix series which is sure to upset fans.

Speaking in an Instagram Live recently, the 39-year-old actress, who stars as nurse practitioner Mel Monroe on the show, revealed that filming for season five has been pushed back indefinitely for unknown reasons.

Speaking candidly to her 800,000 followers, she admitted: "We were supposed to start [filming season five] in March, but it was pushed so… I don't know. I don't know man. I'm hoping that maybe we'll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter."

Previous instalments of the much-loved series, including season four which is still yet to air, have all been shot during the latter months of the year, usually commencing in September and wrapping up in December.

Alexandra Breckenridge has revealed that filming for season five has been "pushed" back

Opening up about what it's like to film in the Canadian city in the winter - where temperatures can drop to as low as 37°f / 3°c - she said: "To be quite frank with you guys, I'm pretty done filming in Vancouver in the winter. Not really interested in doing that ever again, actually.

"It's really cold. And when you're standing outside in sandals, and little outfits because it's supposed to be the middle of summer … not awesome!"

Season four recently wrapped filming and was supposed to be filmed back-to-back with season five

Alexandra, who is also known for her roles in American Horror Story and This is Us, regularly shares with her fans behind-the-scenes clips and updates from the set of the show and back at the start of December, she delighted her followers when she announced that she had officially wrapped filming her scenes for season four. Alongside a Boomerang clip, she wrote: "That's a wrap!!!! Season 4 Virgin River complete for me… For those [who] don't know, 'WF' means work finish," followed by a smiling face.

Around the same time, co-stars Martin Henderson and Annette O'Toole also revealed that they had finished shooting their scenes, meaning that the fourth season is sure to hit screens soon.

While no official release date has been announced yet, fans have noted that season three wrapped up production in December 2020 and was released in July 2021. So if all goes to plan, we could be settling down to binge-watch the new episodes in just six-months time!

