Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reveals huge season four news Fans are so excited for the new series of the Netflix drama

Alexandra Breckenridge has revealed some big news on Virgin River season four, and fans are going to be thrilled. The actress, who is known for playing Mel Monroe in the Netflix drama, posted a video to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, announcing that she had officially wrapped her scenes for the new episodes – meaning the fourth series is well and truly on the way.

MORE: Meghan Markle's connection to Netflix's Virgin River might surprise you

The 39-year-old captioned the boomerang clip: "That's a wrap!!!! Season 4 Virgin River complete for me… For those [who] don't know, 'WF' means work finish," followed by a smiling face. She added: "Camera skills in the car need some improvement."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River shares glimpse of behind-the-scenes as two new stars join show

Alexandra's exciting announcement comes soon after her co-star, Martin Henderson – who plays Jack Sheridan in the show – revealed that the new episodes recently went into post-production.

He told his Instagram followers last week: "Doing a little post production work on #VirginRiver season four. Making sure it's all smooth and satisfying for the best fans EVER! Y'all have a lovely weekend wherever you find yourselves," he wrote alongside a photo that showed him in a recording booth.

There's currently no release date for series four, but given the stars recent news, fans can be assured they won't have to wait for too long.

MORE: See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

MORE: Virgin River shares new photos from season four - and fans can't believe how much this character has changed!

Alexandra shared this update with her fans

Martin, Alexandra, Tim Matheson, Lauren Hammersley and more of our favourite Virgin River residents are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

While it's unlikely that season four will arrive on Netflix this year, fans should keep in mind that season three wrapped up production in December 2020 and was released in July 2021. So if all goes to plan, we could be settling down to binge-watch the new episodes in just six months' time!

In addition, the Netflix show announced earlier this year that Virgin River had been renewed for two seasons, so viewers can look forward to a fifth instalment of the drama in the future.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.