The Killer Nanny: viewers divided over Louise Woodward verdict

Channel 4 aired the first part of its new documentary series, The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It?, on Sunday night, which re-examined the murder trial of British au pair Louise Woodward, who was convicted of killing an eight-month-old baby in 1997.

Viewers of the three-part programme have been taking to Twitter to comment on the controversial case, with many divided over the guilty verdict.

19-year-old Louise Woodward was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of eight-month-old Matthew Eappen and was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years. However, after filing an appeal, the conviction was reduced to involuntary manslaughter with the time served changing to 279 days.

Viewers of the documentary seemed to disagree over the verdict, with some believing Louise to be innocent, while others feel she is guilty.

One person tweeted in support of Louise, writing: "This is so upsetting, the girl is clearly innocent #killernanny,": while another added: "At the time of the trial, I thought #LouiseWoodward was guilty of manslaughter. Now, though, with the things I've learned since then about the US justice system, I'm not sure I trust the verdict anymore."

A third person commented: "I can't believe people are saying #LouiseWoodward definitely did it when there was scientific PROOF that there were old injuries (the skull fracture was healing) and there was no bruising at all. Even the prosecution doctors have since said they were wrong. Believe the science!"

Louise with her parents Gary and Susan

Some, however, believe that Louise is guilty of the crime, with one person writing: "Just listen to the paramedic who arrived to save the baby. He KNEW immediately from his experience #LouiseWoodward harmed the child. Plus the scene he found on arrival at the house was not what the telephone dispatcher was told. The paramedic and ER doctors know the truth!"

Other viewers questioned the point of the documentary, considering that the events took place 25 years ago. One person tweeted: "Not entirely sure what the point of bringing this all up is? #LouiseWoodward," while another added: "I'm not sure why @Channel4 are doing the Louise Woodward documentary? Even the prosecution's medical experts have stated they would not give the same conclusions now. She wasn't a nanny, she was an Au Pair. Two very different things."

