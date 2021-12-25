The Great British Bake Off Christmas special line-up: which stars are baking? The It's a Sin cast will be taking to the tent

We can't wait for the Great British Bake Off Christmas Special this year as the cast of It's a Sin will be taking to the tent to show off their baking skills.

Swapping their leg warmers for aprons, the actors will be trying their hand at some festive-themed bakes. Find out who will be battling it out for the title of Star Baker this Christmas…

WATCH: What did you think of Channel 4 drama It's a Sin?

Who is in the Great British Bake Off Christmas Special line-up?

Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander, who starred as Ritchie in the Channel 4 hit drama series, will be part of the line-up this year.

Fans will know him for his solo music project Years and Years, which recently became a one-person act after the two other members stepped down from the group. The project has produced a number of hit singles including King and Shine, which reached number one and two on the UK Singles Chart respectively.

Viewers will know Olly for his solo music project Years and Years

Lydia West

Joining Olly will be Lydia West, who played Jill in Russell T Davies' heart-wrenching drama, a character loosely based on one of Russell's friends.

Lydia already knew Russell after landing the role of Bethany, a teenager obsessed with transhumanism, in his 2019 epic drama Years and Years.

Lydia also starred in another of Russell T Davies' drama's Years and Years

Nathaniel Curtis

Nathaniel Curtis, who played Ash in It's a Sin, will also be testing his baking skills in the tent this year.

While there aren't that many credits on Nathaniel's resume, there's about to be a lot more as he is due to star in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spin-off show which serves as a prequel to the original series.

Nathaniel played Ash in It's a Sin

Shaun Dooley

Shaun Dooley is the final addition to the Bake Off tent this Christmas. The actor played Richie's dad Clive in the Channel 4 drama, but viewers may recognise him for his role of Tripp in Netflix's The Stranger and more recently as Johnny Richards in the latest series of Grantchester.

Shaun also starred in Netflix's The Stranger

