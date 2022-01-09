Where is 'Killer Nanny' Louise Woodward now? Find out what happened to the former au pair

The new three-part documentary titled The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It? airs on Channel 4 on Sunday and re-examines the horrific murder trial of British au pair Louise Woodward, who was convicted of killing an eight-month-old baby in 1997.

While the programme features interviews with witnesses and experts involved in the case, viewers may be curious to know where is Louise Woodward now?

Who is Louise Woodward?

Louise Woodward is a British woman who was convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of eight-month-old Matthew Eappen in Massachusetts, United States in 1997.

Louise was a 19-year-old au pair at the time of her conviction, who had been employed by Matthew's parents Deborah and Sunil Eappen in November 1996.

On 4th February 1997, Matthew was taken to hospital after Louise noticed he had stopped breathing. Louise was later arrested for battery of a child after police alleged that she admitted to shaking the baby and "dropping" him on the bed.

After falling into a coma, Matthew died on 9 February 1997 from a fractured skull and a major brain haemorrhage. A grand jury decided on a first-degree murder charge after his death.

During the trial, experts were called to testify, including eight physicians involved in Matthew's care. Louise strongly protested her innocence throughout the trial.

Louise Woodward's sentence was reduced to 279 days

After 26 hours of deliberations, the jury found her guilty of second-degree murder and she was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years to be served.

After Louise's legal team filed an appeal, a post-conviction relief hearing was held where the judge reduced the conviction to involuntary manslaughter. Louise's sentence was reduced to time served (279 days) and she was freed.

Where is Louise Woodward now?

Louise returned to the United Kingdom following her release from prison and was interviewed by Martin Bashir in a special edition of the BBC's Panorama.

Louise went on to study law at London South Bank University, where she graduated with a 2:2 (Hons) degree in July 2002. After dropping out of a training contract with a law firm in Oldham, she decided to pursue a career as a ballroom and Latin dance teacher in Chester.

Louise is now married to truck hire company boss Anthony Elkes, whom she wed in 2013, and has a daughter, who was born a year later.

