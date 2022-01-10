Vera viewers hail series as 'best on TV' after series 11 return Fans caught the attention of the show's stars

The much-loved detective drama Vera made its long-awaited return on Sunday night with the third episode of the new series - and fans were delighted.

The latest episode saw DCI Vera Stanhope and her sidekick DS Aiden Healy called to investigate a daring robbery that Vera suspects might be a heist that's gone wrong.

Viewers were quick to praise the series return, hailing the show as the "best on TV". One person took to Twitter, writing: "Another absolutely brilliant episode of @VeraSeries. Easily the best show on TV," while another added: "@BrendaBlethyn thank you all for another enjoyable, intriguing episode of #Vera! I can't wait for more. It's the best TV has to offer!"

A third person commented: "Brilliant episode of #Vera and fantastic storyline once again. Brilliant acting from @BrendaBlethyn and colleagues. Fantastic Sunday night TV."

Other fans applauded the gripping plot which boasted many twists and turns, with one person tweeting: "Good to see #Vera back! Absorbing, twisty stories and such engaging characters," while another added: "So glad Vera is back! Love the twists at the end of every episode."

A third person commented: "Absolutely loved this episode, really hadn't got a clue until the end."

The show's stars thanked fans for their comments about the new episode

Fans caught the attention of the show's stars with their comments of praise, prompting Brenda Blethyn, who plays the titular Vera, to tweet to viewers. She wrote: "Thank you very much to everyone for all your lovely comments re VERA. So glad you enjoyed it."

Kenny Doughty, who plays Aiden, also took the opportunity to thank fans for their comments, tweeting: "THANK YOU so much for your kind and lovely messages about the new series of Vera. Massive congratulations to our wonderful crew and cast. But most of all to my friend and inspiration @BrendaBlethyn - we did it! See you next week peeps!"

