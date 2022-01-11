When is Call the Midwife series 11 available in the US? The BBC series recently returned with new episodes

Call the Midwife recently returned with a new series on BBC and, unsurprisingly, it has gone down a treat with viewers. The midwifery drama once again sees the familiar faces return to Nonnatus House for more heartwarming and tear-jerking storylines.

MORE: Call the Midwife viewers praise series for important but heartbreaking storyline

But Call the Midwife has a large following outside of the UK, too, and plenty of fans in the US are wondering when they might be able to catch the latest episodes in their area. Fear not, we have the details on when series 11 of Call the Midwife will be available on the other side of the pond...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife shares adorable behind-the-scenes video ahead of new series

When is Call the Midwife series 11 out in the US?

Call the Midwife airs on PBS in the States and, according to their official website, series 11 will begin on Sunday 20 March. "All episodes of Season 11 will be available for streaming at the same time they premiere on TV," the announcement reads.

The Christmas special aired on PBS at the same time as the BBC broadcast, and is available to watch on catch-up in the US on the official Call the Midwife website.

MORE: Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter reveals surprising connection to the real Sister Julienne

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George teases 'deeply emotional' relationship in season 11

Call the Midwife lands on PBS in March

What is Call the Midwife series 11 about?

Call the Midwife series 11 begins from the year 1967 and will no doubt cover some important storylines involving local families welcoming babies. However, the show doesn't shy away from covering wider societal issues. For example, the year 1967 saw the Abortion Act passed, legalising abortions on certain grounds in the United Kingdom.

The synopsis for episode one of series 11 reads: "It's Easter 1967, and celebrations are underway for a colourful Easter bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House.

"Sister Monica Joan and Reggie are excited about the Eurovision song contest, while Cyril and Lucille settle into blissful married life. After taking some time away following the death of their newborn son, Derek and Audrey Fleming return to Poplar with good news - Audrey is pregnant again." Sounds action packed!

Helen George has teased an upcoming romance for Trixie in series 11

What have the stars said about Call the Midwife series 11?

As well as exploring important issues in wider society, the character development and exploring their personal lives is something that keeps viewers coming back for more. Helen George recently opened up about her character Trixie Franklin's potential blossoming romance in the new series with Olly Rix's character, Matthew Aylward.

Speaking at a recent press event, she said: "We're getting closer, yeah. It's going well." Helen even hinted that the characters enjoy an on-screen kiss: "[We] became masters at kissing through Perspex. A man comes along with a little spray and a window wipe, and wipes down the spit after every take."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.