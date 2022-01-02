Call the Midwife's Helen George teases 'deeply emotional' relationship in season 11 The actress hinted at an upcoming kiss

Call the Midwife star Helen George has teased the blossoming romantic relationship between her character, Trixie Franklin, and Olly Rix's Matthew Aylward in the upcoming series 11, suggesting that the two may kiss in upcoming episodes.

MORE: Call the Midwife fans left 'sobbing' after dramatic Christmas episode

The pair became friends after Matthew's wife Fiona died of acute myeloid leukemia shortly after giving birth in season ten - but now the actors have revealed that the relationship will evolve over the latest series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy the Christmas special?

Speaking at a recent press event, Helen revealed that Olly was on set with her that day. She said: "We're getting closer, yeah. It's going well," before jokingly adding: "He's still here."

Olly added: "I'm here today. So I've done enough for this series. Wait and see."

When asked how the pandemic impacted filming for the series, Helen hinted that viewers can expect a kiss between the pair in new episodes. She joked that they "became masters at kissing through Perspex," before explaining: "A man comes along with a little spray and a window wipe, and wipes down the spit after every take."

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George future on show after welcoming second baby confirmed

MORE: Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners

"And it was so mechanical. Do we turn our heads to the left? Or do we bring our cheek in a bit? It’s just awful. So embarrassing," she added.

Helen hinted at an upcoming kiss between Trixie and Matthew

Helen also noted that there are "obstacles" for the pair to overcome before the relationship turns romantic. She said: It's such a deeply emotional situation, that it's not just: 'Are they going to get together, or are they not?'

"There are so many obstacles to overcome. It's a friendship, really, and a support network, it becomes, for both of them, before it becomes anything romantic. I think it takes a long time for them to... I think it's one of those things everyone else possibly sees around them before they see it themselves."

She continued: "I think it's definitely a relationship – a friendship that develops on truth, because she's been there, and was there for his wife as she died. And I think there's a connection because of that."

"There's an unearthing for both of them because of that deep-set moment they shared together," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.