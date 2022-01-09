Call the Midwife viewers praise series for important but heartbreaking storyline Fans were left in tears

Call the Midwife returned to BBC One with the second episode of its latest series on Sunday night - and viewers have been praising the show for its important but heartbreaking storyline.

The most recent episode of the much-loved period drama saw a young woman have her dreams of motherhood crushed after being diagnosed with cervical cancer and in need of a hysterectomy to eradicate the disease.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the show for addressing such a significant issue. One person wrote: "Being told you will never have children can be devastating news when you’re young with your entire life ahead of you. Discovering you have cervical cancer is a double blow. Kudos to @CallTheMidwife1 for tackling this difficult subject," while another added: "#CallTheMidwife really showing how important it is to have a cervical screening."

A third person added: "Really shows how important cervical screening tests are and how important detecting cancers at the early stage are. Even then it's still heartbreaking."

Other fans found it hard to stifle their tears while watching the episode, which saw the young woman, named Janis Cowper, struggle to admit to her husband that she would be unable to bear children. One person wrote: "I've gone already [crying emoji]," while another added: "This poor lady, my heart breaks for her."

A third added: "Annnnd here come my waterworks."

Viewers also saw Miss Higgins suffer a burglary

Fans of the show also commented on another storyline included in the episode, which saw Miss Higgins, played by Georgie Glen, experience a break-in at her home.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "My heart is breaking for Miss Higgins," while another added: "Ok I’m crying now - Miss Higgins, we love you."

A third person commented: "Poor Miss Higgins. She's usually so in control, it's horrible to see her so upset."

However, the viewers soon saw the funny side after Miss Higgins moved into Nonnatus House and proved to be a rather demanding house guest. One person took to Twitter, writing: "Haaa, of course Miss Higgins was going to be a nightmare houseguest," while another added: "I’ve cried and now I’m laughing out loud. Miss Higgins."

